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Civilians and civilian infrastructure used as human shields in Ukraine
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30 views • April 01, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | "A favorite tactic among terrorists and Ukrainian nationalists alike - using civilians and civilian infrastructure (residential buildings, schools, hospitals, churches, shopping malls, etc) as “human shields”.
The video 👆 shows a few examples of how Ukrainian nationalists recklessly endanger the lives of 🇺🇦 civilians."
The video 👆 shows a few examples of how Ukrainian nationalists recklessly endanger the lives of 🇺🇦 civilians."
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