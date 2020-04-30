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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36203
A "second wave" is coming . . . and they're going to blame it on YOU. Today James talks to Monica Perez and Brad Binkley of ThePropReport.com about their analysis of the "second wave" narrative and how it is going to play out in the unfolding covid crisis.
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