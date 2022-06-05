AMERICANS IN DONBAS



One important topic – activities of the Americans in the conflict zone in the Donbas.



According to official data, the United States participates only in the training of representatives of the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine at training grounds far from the combat zone. However, we can assure you that American support goes far beyond the training functions and is carried out directly in the conflict zone.

In the new video:



- The Pentagon uses the AFU to its advantage;

- US activities in Zone ATO;

- secret visits of American delegations to the Donbas.



The Americans are well aware of what the Ukrainian security forces are doing in the Donbas, what crimes they are committing against the civilian population and who is really responsible for it.



12. It is worth asking the question: is the United States simply turning a blind eye to the atrocities and covering up the crimes of the Ukrainian security forces and volunteer battalions, or is all this horror happening at their instigation?