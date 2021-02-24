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Be Wise, Don't Circumcise
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101 views • February 24, 2021
When Emery Dee researched circumcision in order to defend it, she quickly found there was no legitimate reason to cut a child's genitals. While demonstrating with the Bloodstained Men at the University of Oklahoma she describes her motivation to speak out and shares her technique for engaging with people.
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