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PHARMAPOCALYPSE (Altered Satanic Beast Series) [12.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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31 views • June 13, 2021
Note: Precise the same is going on here in Denmark, people eat and take 'medicine' for everything instead of living healthy.
They all trust this Satanic Medical system, I did to...
What everyone must do is filter all their Water (eg DAFI Activated carbon filter Jug + Vortex Living Wather Jug), Dont eat meat, egg, bread, be a vegetarian, don't take drugs, drink beer and liquor, etc.
It is very difficult to change its own habits, its take time, but it helps ..

Plz read the comment below the original video, it tell it all.

11,418 views•Jun 12, 2021
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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