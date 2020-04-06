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10 COSAS QUE YA NO COMPRO (CAMINO AL MINIMALISMO) - CESAR DABIAN
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6 views • April 06, 2020
Hoy les compartiré 10 cosas que ya no compro, dentro de las cuales incluí temas de negocios e inversión que me permiten acercarme al minimalismo, tema del cual, poco a poco voy adentrándome más, y que tienen que ver, desde luego, con el desarrollo personal y educación financiera.
Aquí veremos:
- Aspectos sencillos que permiten mejorar la estima.
- Tópicos de apoyo para lograr la libertad financiera y la felicidad financiera también.
- Acercamiento al minimalismo.
- Negocios e inversiones que brindan mayor libertad de movilidad.
- Contrataciones de personal y tercerización para obtener mayor libertad de tiempo.
- Vivir con menos para ser más organizados de manera sencilla.
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CAMISETAS THOMSON TEE- Antisudor:
https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B07PWHB84Z/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_BFVmEbV69KH7F
---------------
Espero que les guste y sea de utilidad,
#cesardabian #minimalismo
Aquí veremos:
- Aspectos sencillos que permiten mejorar la estima.
- Tópicos de apoyo para lograr la libertad financiera y la felicidad financiera también.
- Acercamiento al minimalismo.
- Negocios e inversiones que brindan mayor libertad de movilidad.
- Contrataciones de personal y tercerización para obtener mayor libertad de tiempo.
- Vivir con menos para ser más organizados de manera sencilla.
---------------
CAMISETAS THOMSON TEE- Antisudor:
https://www.amazon.com.mx/dp/B07PWHB84Z/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_U_BFVmEbV69KH7F
---------------
Espero que les guste y sea de utilidad,
#cesardabian #minimalismo
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