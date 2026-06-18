AUGUSTO SHARES HIS LIFE STORY BLENDED IN WITH PROPHETIC DREAMS & VISIONS OF THE END TIMES - Part 2

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CONVERSATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 38 * 6.20.2026
Part 2 of an interview with Augusto Perez first aired on 9.1.2016
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Website...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on YouTube...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064