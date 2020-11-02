Predictive Programming - SONGBIRD

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Is this another case of “predictive programming” showing us exactly where we are headed? Something tells me mask-promoting (((Hollywood))) is not trying to really warn us about government overreach.
http://www.renegadetribune.com/songbird-michael-bay-movie-about-horrifying-4th-year-of-covid-lockdown/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdIQz28JsLU
dr savage84