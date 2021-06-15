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Magnetic Chicken Breasts - Are They Contaminating Our Food Supply
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737 views • June 15, 2021
I uploaded a magnetic steak one the other day, now we have chicken. Is this how they are forcing people to stop eating meat, among other things?
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