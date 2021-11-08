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“QAnon: your not-so-friendly neighborhood conspiracy cult.”
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230 views • November 08, 2021
“QAnon: your not-so-friendly neighborhood conspiracy cult.”
This is why the infiltrators, grifters & frauds who have injected themselves into our movement are so dangerous. Watch as this hack tries to make us all look crazy by claiming that we believe DJT is the son of General Patton and that General Flynn is 1st cousins with JFK Jr. - and that JFK Jr. is Keith Richards 😆 wtf?
The host goes on to try and terrify the audience that scary QAnon whackjobs are going to start running for office so wAtCh oUt!!!
Maybe this moron should try reading a few of the Q drops for his viewers. I wonder why they don’t 😏
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
This is why the infiltrators, grifters & frauds who have injected themselves into our movement are so dangerous. Watch as this hack tries to make us all look crazy by claiming that we believe DJT is the son of General Patton and that General Flynn is 1st cousins with JFK Jr. - and that JFK Jr. is Keith Richards 😆 wtf?
The host goes on to try and terrify the audience that scary QAnon whackjobs are going to start running for office so wAtCh oUt!!!
Maybe this moron should try reading a few of the Q drops for his viewers. I wonder why they don’t 😏
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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