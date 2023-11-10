Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 10, 2023 - We can't VOTE our way out of this - the war complex OWNS THEM ALL

0:00 Intro

9:55 Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

26:17 Interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor

58:09 Other News





- #RFK, Jr. losing a lot of support due to his seeming pro-imperialism, pro-war stance

- If you're running as an Independent, you need stop talking like the establishment

- The war industry owns nearly everyone in Washington D.C.

- Video footage of destroyed vehicles reveals that #Israel, not #Hamas, shot up masses of civilian vehicles on Oct. 7th, killing Israelis

- You will soon be a prisoner in your own car due to Congress passing "kill switch" mandate

- #Crypto is booming as the #dollar continues to lose value

- Federal judge rules against #ATF on "pistol brace" rule, issuing nationwide stay

- Full interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor on #Ukraine, #Russia, #Israel, #Palestine and the INCOMPETENT US State Dept.





