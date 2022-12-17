Most Homeowners Don’t Know About This Trick To Get Heat During A Power Outage

Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support The DIY HVAC Guy
@diyhvacguy
All my favorite HVAC tools: https://www.amazon.com/shop/thediyhva...
Firman Dual Fuel 3500 Watt Generator: https://amzn.to/3VXWAhF
Natural gas conversion kit: https://amzn.to/3VK9YX6
2000 watt compact generator: https://amzn.to/3FFlk9b
IF YOU ARE IN NEED OF GUIDANCE WITH YOUR HVAC SYSTEM, whether it is diagnosing a bad part, replacing your system, or help with sizing, check out our membership program
For a small monthly fee of $25, you will get assistance from myself when it comes to your hvac needs, whether it's sizing, diagnosing, or locating the correct equipment.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This video is for educational purposes. Any and all HVAC repair work is done at your own risk. The DIY HVAC Guy channel is not responsible for any possible damages or injuries caused by the use or misuse of the provided information.
00:00 Introduction
01:20 Generator overview
02:12 Aftermarket NG Regulator
03:53 Priming natural gas
04:28 Starting up the generator
05:30 Turning off main breaker
06:42 Pigtail At furnace
09:01 Powering up the furnace
10:34 ZERO BACKFEED
12:10 How to properly turn off the furnacee
