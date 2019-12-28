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10 TOP RATED TOURIST ATTRACTIONS IN AUSTRALIA
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5 views • December 28, 2019
A warm Welcome to our Online Church. The home of Calvary Chapel Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world. Today we are showing you the Top Ten-Rated Tourist Attractions in Australia. They are: Great Barrier Reef, Lord Howe Island, Wineglass Bay in Tasmania, Sydney Opera House, Ayers Rock, Kakadu National Park, Hahndorf in South Australia, Gold Coast in Queensland, Blue Mountains in NSW and the Magaret River Region in WA.
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