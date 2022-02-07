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"People Will Look Back & Identify COVID-19 Is When a Surveillance Regime Took Over." - Dr. Harari
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7883 views • February 07, 2022
"Never let a good crisis go to waste. A crisis is an opportunity to do, what in normal times people will never agree to, but in a crisis we have no chance. People could look back in a hundred years and identify the corona virus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over. Specially surveillance under the skin." - Dr. Yuval Noah Harari
Why Is Dr. Yuval Harari Explaining How Technology Will Transform Our Bodies & Minds?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOmQqBX6Dn4
Learn More About Doctor Yuval Noah Harari:
https://www.amazon.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari/e/B00J21BCIW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_8&;qid=1643373952&sr=8-8
Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Speaks At the World Economic Forum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3epIv8FN7lQ&;t=11s
Why Is Dr. Yuval Harari Explaining How Technology Will Transform Our Bodies & Minds?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOmQqBX6Dn4
Learn More About Doctor Yuval Noah Harari:
https://www.amazon.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari/e/B00J21BCIW?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_8&;qid=1643373952&sr=8-8
Doctor Yuval Noah Harari Speaks At the World Economic Forum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3epIv8FN7lQ&;t=11s
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