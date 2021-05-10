The Book of Enoch is a book that was removed from the Bible and the Torah for many reasons. Once it was held as an important book by the founding fathers of the Christian Church, for it detailed events of the Messiah before his coming, as well as expanded upon parts of the Old Testament. The text was destroyed (by the council of Laodicea in AD 364) in the fourth century when it was deemed heretical, it wasn’t until the 18th century that the book resurfaced from an Ethiopian source, and a very interesting part of Judeo-Christian scripture was brought back to life.



The Book of Genesis says Enoch lived 365 years before he was taken by God.



The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300–200 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably to 100 BC.



A short section of 1 Enoch (1:9) is cited in the New Testament Epistle of Jude, Jude 1:14–15.



The Book of Enoch, translation by R.H. Charles in 1917 can be found here:

sacred-texts.com/bib/boe