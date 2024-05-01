Create New Account
Interview when Putin explains the Nazi Roots of Ukraine during WW2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1025 Subscribers
47 views
Published 16 hours ago

In a very sensitive interview Putin explains the Nazi roots of Ukraine durring WW2. Many do not know the horrors that Ukraine carried out because the west wants Ukraine to be presented as an innocent people fighting for freedom of Russian invasion.

The history of Ukrainian nationalism and the Nazi ideology runs deep, and to have this weaponized by the west against Russia is despicable.


@RussianBaZa

