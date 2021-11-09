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Man Kills Cougar With Machete
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52 views • November 09, 2021
Warning hard to watch.
Man kills cougar with a machete for attacking dog.
This cougar was starving as desperate due to porcupine quills in its mouth and paws. It goes after the 3 legged dog. Unfortunately the dog had to be put down the next day.
Man kills cougar with a machete for attacking dog.
This cougar was starving as desperate due to porcupine quills in its mouth and paws. It goes after the 3 legged dog. Unfortunately the dog had to be put down the next day.
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