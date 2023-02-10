Can You Be Controlled By The spirit Of Fear?

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Can you be led by the devil away from God and not know it is taking place? We are no match for the devil; he deceived even angels in heaven. Pay attention at what is unfolding and will get worse in the sifting of faith in Jesus that will separate everyone from God.
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