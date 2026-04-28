Episode 2 Myth Buster: The 7 Feet Rule

Are you sometimes wondering, how so many people walk through the streets like zombies, talking to someone invisible, they hear with their wireless earplugs. Well, they REALLY ARE in danger, because these wifi-frequencies really penetrate your brain and grill it.



Norbert is a lifecoach and has seen a lot. EMR is a hideous and cunning friend, always there, helping and giving you much, at any time of day or night. But he also demands his price: He threatens your health. Seriously. Listen to Norbert.

For more information please go to:

https:/emrprotection.co https://improveyourlife.us https://improveyourlife.us/webinar https://improveyourlife.us/talk-shows...





You can also contact Norbert on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser

You may contact Norbert Heuser per Mail: [email protected]





You can find more information from Norbert Heuser about Frequencies and other topics such as the Danger of Water, Cellphones and Problems of Poor Sleep, the health dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website: https://improveyourlife.us