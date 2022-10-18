Create New Account
Rebuked: How A Tiny Church Fought The Satanic Covid Vaxx Mandates
First Bible Network
Published a month ago |

The Apostle Paul called them "the enemy of all humanity" and when they came after Christians brandishing syringes filled with physical and spiritual death, one church knew who they were and what to do. In today's episode we look at how the Marcionite Christian Church fought the worldwide Covid vaxx mandates.

Mentions:

https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html

https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/08/24/covid-vaccination-mandates-multiply-after-fda-full-approval-vaccine/8249713002/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/spotify-buys-company-to-detect-dangerous-misinformation-following-already-heavy-censorship/

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNRadio.html

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/the-worlds-deadliest-religious-cults-all-6288f8c00655164445a6be5e

All FBN podcasts: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/PrenicenePerspective.html

Bookstore: https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible

