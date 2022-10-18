Rebuked: How A Tiny Church Fought The Satanic Covid Vaxx Mandates

The Apostle Paul called them "the enemy of all humanity" and when they came after Christians brandishing syringes filled with physical and spiritual death, one church knew who they were and what to do. In today's episode we look at how the Marcionite Christian Church fought the worldwide Covid vaxx mandates.
Mentions:
https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/08/24/covid-vaccination-mandates-multiply-after-fda-full-approval-vaccine/8249713002/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/spotify-buys-company-to-detect-dangerous-misinformation-following-already-heavy-censorship/
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNRadio.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/the-worlds-deadliest-religious-cults-all-6288f8c00655164445a6be5e
All FBN podcasts: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/PrenicenePerspective.html
Bookstore: https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.