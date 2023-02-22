Where is Russia's Winter Offensive + President Biden Empty-Handed in Kiev

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for February 22, 2023:
- Russian forces continue encircling Bakhmut, moving outward from Kremenna, and pressuring Vugladar;
- US President Joe Biden arrived in Kiev, Ukraine with little else but rhetoric;
- the most recent US military assistance package to Ukraine is meager with many items omitting the quantity being sent;
- US analysts believe Russia's winter offensive already began, that it is underwhelming, and will exhaust Russian combat potential giving Ukraine better chances of success for its own spring offensive;
- More likely Russia is conducting theater-wide spoiling operations to deny Ukraine a pause to put together significant offensive forces;
- Russian General S. Surovikin prepared extensive defenses to blunt Ukraine's offensive;
References:
BBC - Biden visits Zelensky in Kyiv and says Putin 'dead wrong' on Ukraine war (February 21, 2023):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64702548
Alex Christoforou - Biden PR disaster trip to Ukraine. Merkel prank call. Reuters, Russia targets North Sea. U/2:
https://youtu.be/K1Ss3U8m1Go
War on the Rocks - RUSSIA’S WINTER OFFENSIVE (February 18, 2023):
https://warontherocks.com/2023/02/russias-winter-offensive/
US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (February 20, 2023):
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3302787/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.