Where is Russia's Winter Offensive + President Biden Empty-Handed in Kiev

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for February 22, 2023:

- Russian forces continue encircling Bakhmut, moving outward from Kremenna, and pressuring Vugladar;

- US President Joe Biden arrived in Kiev, Ukraine with little else but rhetoric;

- the most recent US military assistance package to Ukraine is meager with many items omitting the quantity being sent;

- US analysts believe Russia's winter offensive already began, that it is underwhelming, and will exhaust Russian combat potential giving Ukraine better chances of success for its own spring offensive;

- More likely Russia is conducting theater-wide spoiling operations to deny Ukraine a pause to put together significant offensive forces;

- Russian General S. Surovikin prepared extensive defenses to blunt Ukraine's offensive;

References:

BBC - Biden visits Zelensky in Kyiv and says Putin 'dead wrong' on Ukraine war (February 21, 2023):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64702548

Alex Christoforou - Biden PR disaster trip to Ukraine. Merkel prank call. Reuters, Russia targets North Sea. U/2:

https://youtu.be/K1Ss3U8m1Go

War on the Rocks - RUSSIA’S WINTER OFFENSIVE (February 18, 2023):

https://warontherocks.com/2023/02/russias-winter-offensive/

US Department of Defense - Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (February 20, 2023):

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3302787/biden-administration-announces-additional-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

Mirrored - The New Atlas



