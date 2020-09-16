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Discours de Yolanda Schlabach sur le trafic s'exuel aux États-Unis
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1735 views • September 16, 2020
The Most Important Speech On Sex Trafficking In The U.S
Amazing speech by Yolanda Schlabach Sex Trafficking in the U.S Young Lives, Insane Profit
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Sources:
Rodeslav - 13 sept. 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__k_9asYN2g
TEDx Talks - 17 oct. 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNq2WS-QFcc&;t=22s
This talk is eye-opening and heart-breaking. Yolanda Schlabach shows the reality of sex-trafficking in the State of Delaware, a terribly unrecognized and under-prosecuted state of affairs. She guides us through the process by which girls are trapped, and eventually lose their independent identity.
Yolanda is a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from Regent University in 2004 and graduated in 2014 from Liberty University with a Master’s in Human Services & Counseling. Yolanda attended the University of Maryland, earning a Certificate in Working with Survivors of Violence, Trauma and Torture. Yolanda is a member of Delaware’s Human Trafficking Coordinating Council and Co-Chair of the Victim Services Committee.
Yolanda has served as Executive Director of Zoë Ministries, Inc. since 2012, when the organization received 501©3 status. For the past few years, she has spent her time engaged in public awareness and professional education to bring the reality of human trafficking to the forefront in Delaware.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Voici un discours révélateur et déchirant. Yolanda Schlabach montre la réalité du trafic sexuel dans l'État du Delaware, une situation terriblement méconnue et sous-poursuivie. Elle nous guide à travers le processus par lequel les filles sont piégées et finissent par perdre leur identité indépendante.
Yolanda est une infirmière autorisée. Elle a obtenu un baccalauréat en leadership organisationnel et gestion de la Regent University en 2004 et est diplômée en 2014 de la Liberty University avec une maîtrise en services à la personne et en conseil. Yolanda a fréquenté l'Université du Maryland et a obtenu un certificat en travail avec les survivants de la violence, des traumatismes et de la torture. Yolanda est membre du Conseil de coordination de la traite des êtres humains du Delaware et coprésidente du Comité des services aux victimes.
Yolanda est directrice exécutive de Zoë Ministries, Inc. depuis 2012, lorsque l'organisation a reçu le statut 501 © 3. Au cours des dernières années, elle a consacré son temps à la sensibilisation du public et à l'éducation professionnelle pour mettre la réalité de la traite des êtres humains au premier plan dans le Delaware.
Amazing speech by Yolanda Schlabach Sex Trafficking in the U.S Young Lives, Insane Profit
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sources:
Rodeslav - 13 sept. 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__k_9asYN2g
TEDx Talks - 17 oct. 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNq2WS-QFcc&;t=22s
This talk is eye-opening and heart-breaking. Yolanda Schlabach shows the reality of sex-trafficking in the State of Delaware, a terribly unrecognized and under-prosecuted state of affairs. She guides us through the process by which girls are trapped, and eventually lose their independent identity.
Yolanda is a Registered Nurse. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from Regent University in 2004 and graduated in 2014 from Liberty University with a Master’s in Human Services & Counseling. Yolanda attended the University of Maryland, earning a Certificate in Working with Survivors of Violence, Trauma and Torture. Yolanda is a member of Delaware’s Human Trafficking Coordinating Council and Co-Chair of the Victim Services Committee.
Yolanda has served as Executive Director of Zoë Ministries, Inc. since 2012, when the organization received 501©3 status. For the past few years, she has spent her time engaged in public awareness and professional education to bring the reality of human trafficking to the forefront in Delaware.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Voici un discours révélateur et déchirant. Yolanda Schlabach montre la réalité du trafic sexuel dans l'État du Delaware, une situation terriblement méconnue et sous-poursuivie. Elle nous guide à travers le processus par lequel les filles sont piégées et finissent par perdre leur identité indépendante.
Yolanda est une infirmière autorisée. Elle a obtenu un baccalauréat en leadership organisationnel et gestion de la Regent University en 2004 et est diplômée en 2014 de la Liberty University avec une maîtrise en services à la personne et en conseil. Yolanda a fréquenté l'Université du Maryland et a obtenu un certificat en travail avec les survivants de la violence, des traumatismes et de la torture. Yolanda est membre du Conseil de coordination de la traite des êtres humains du Delaware et coprésidente du Comité des services aux victimes.
Yolanda est directrice exécutive de Zoë Ministries, Inc. depuis 2012, lorsque l'organisation a reçu le statut 501 © 3. Au cours des dernières années, elle a consacré son temps à la sensibilisation du public et à l'éducation professionnelle pour mettre la réalité de la traite des êtres humains au premier plan dans le Delaware.
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