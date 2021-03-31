Situation Update, Mar 31st, 2021 - Vaccine push a massive money laundering scheme to enrich criminal PHARMA

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Many people don’t seem to realize it, but nearly every vaccine manufacturer currently profiteering from covid-19 vaccines has a long history of criminal fraud, bribery, kickbacks and faked science. This fact has even been covered by the corporate news media over the years. For example, ABC News reported in 2010 that AstraZeneca, “illegally marketed the anti-psychotic drug Seroquel to children and elderly patients for uses not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-31-situation-update-mar-31st-vaccine-money-laundering-scheme-enrich-pharma.html
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