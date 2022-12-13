Create New Account
P.2 Bassendean to Hyde Park in my car: a babyboomer’s narrative MVI_8782
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0e3f17f2-713f-48d9-9c4a-ba0240034a4e

I set up my faithful Canon Ixus 285 as a dash cam, and narrated my trip from Bassendean to Hyde Park, Perth, being most of one of the trips I take to visit my wife these last 6-plus weeks in Royal Perth Hospital. Perth’s suburban geography on display.

Keywords
lifeculturetraffichyde parkperthroutesbaby boomersuburbsdash camboodjamooling

