Fay Fay Speaks on the Bannon’s War Room’s Mother’s Day Program About Her Views on the CCP as a Mother

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05/07/2022 Bannon’s War Room: Fay Fay appears on the Bannon’s War Room’s Mother’s Day program, where Fay Fay speaks about her views on the CCP as a mother, why she immigrated to the United States, and why she is now standing up for Mr. Miles Guo’s Whistleblower Movement. Bannon is very encouraged by this and gives his deep support to the New Federal State of China.