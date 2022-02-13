Mt Sinai Discovered

Mt Sinai , Has been hidden for a very long time now . It would seem that it has been found!!!! And with a note of bad news. There are plane to build a super city 33 times bigger in this same location . This city has plans to have more AI population than humans!! And This city will be The new Babylon!!! Is this mystery Babylon predicted in scripture??? Either way the proof of this MAJOR LOCATION in Scripture is very real. Just know the end of days approaches, Matthew and Luke for told in Christ words! And we see the 4rth quarter of the Book of Daniel and Revelation coming to life before our eyes! One world religion is under way with the guidance of the pope, marke of the beast Patent#wo2020060606 Esec order hr 6666. You know times up.