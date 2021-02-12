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COVID 19 - WORLD-WIDE PRISON AND MURDER BY PROXY
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508 views • February 12, 2021
TheCrowhouse


Covid 19 - World-Wide Prison and Murder by Proxy - 02/08/21

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

http://thecrowhouse.com
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Britons vaccinated against Covid could get QR codes to travel:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/travel/news/britons-vaccinated-against-covid-could-get-qr-codes-to-travel/ar-BB1dvMU4?ocid=msedgntp

IMF Calls for Credit Score to be Tied to Internet Search History
https://realitycircuit.com/2020/12/23/imf-calls-for-credit-score-to-be-tied-to-internet-search-history/

Police attack firemen in Paris
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-attack-firemen-in-paris_ijeRQ27PYtEEMCJ.html

Cops assault people filming them during arrest… and are caught on film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La8Sb6eBo0c&;feature=youtu.be

Supreme Court Will Decide Whether Police Can Enter A Home To Seize Guns Without A Warrant
https://www.forbes.com/sites/evangerstmann/2021/02/05/supreme-court-will-decide-whether-police-can-enter-a-home-to-seize-guns-without-a-warrant/?sh=69a64bed5bb4

Fatal truck crash forces closure of SA-Victoria border crossing as travel restrictions reimposed
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/driver-killed-in-fiery-crash-involving-three-trucks-near-sa-victoria-border/ar-BB1dzS1Z?ocid=msedgntp

World’s 2nd Oldest Person Beat COVID-19 at the Age of 116
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=46SBVT5nYmU

The number of people suffering from flu has plunged to levels not seen in more than 130 years
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/coronavirus-flu-wales-vaccine-rates-19737474?utm_source=facebook.com&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wales_main

Queensland tightens border rules as Holiday Inn COVID-19 cluster grows
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/queensland-tightens-border-rules-as-victoria-awaits-results-of-covid-19-testing-blitz/ar-BB1dzZQf?ocid=msedgntp

The coronavirus is going to stick around forever. Get ready for the new normal.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/the-coronavirus-is-going-to-stick-around-forever-get-ready-for-the-new-normal/ar-BB1dBNxg?ocid=msedgntp

Dancing Pigs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0rzTz9FOkfc/

Moderna admits here that what they inject now is an “operating system.”
http://tapnewswire.com/2021/01/moderna-admits-here-that-what-they-inject-now-is-an-operating-system/

Scientists Create the First Living Robot, Made from Frog Stem Cells
https://yourblackworld.net/2021/01/04/scientists-create-the-first-living-robot-made-from-frog-stem-cells/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Police attack firemen in Paris
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/police-attack-firemen-in-paris_ijeRQ27PYtEEMCJ.html

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, lar
Keywords
trumpgunsmurderfluvaccinethecrowhousecredit scoredigital currencyimffire armscovid-19casessearch historyworld-wide prisonexperimental gene therapy
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