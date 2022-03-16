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Tulsi Gabbard Denounced as Treasonous ~25 Plus US-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine~
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80 views • March 16, 2022
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Putin is Painted as an Insane Madman...
Who Without Provocation Heartlessly Slaughters...
The People of Ukraine...
Though This is Not Necessarily What I See.
Let's Take a Closer Look at This Cold Blooded Killer...
This Tyrannical Dictator Who Rulers Russia With and Iron Fist...
Who is Said to Have No Empathy.
Putin is Painted as an Insane Madman...
Who Without Provocation Heartlessly Slaughters...
The People of Ukraine...
Though This is Not Necessarily What I See.
Let's Take a Closer Look at This Cold Blooded Killer...
This Tyrannical Dictator Who Rulers Russia With and Iron Fist...
Who is Said to Have No Empathy.
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