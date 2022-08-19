‘New research’ finds THIS is fueling monkeypox outbreaks

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Glenn Beck
Aug 18, 2022 Thanks to political correctness, we've been told for months now that monkeypox outbreaks simply have been fueled by skin-to-skin contact. But now, as NBC News reports, 'new research' finds there's a more accurate reason for the virus' spread. Glenn details the important update in this clip, and he explains that those telling us to 'follow the science,' maybe weren't following the science...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX2mRyK6Msg