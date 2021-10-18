BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Three health care pros speak out: Two vaccine free, one vaccine INJURED! August 2021
Signposts
Signposts
1807 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
414 views • October 18, 2021
Two jab-free B.C.-based medical professionals, and one respiratory therapist from California named Danee Dixon, who says she is suffering from a severe vaccine injury after taking the Pfizer vaccination speak out.
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey ► https://rebelne.ws/3ytoQ0n

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:

►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Charitable donations for 'Fight the Fines' can be made to The Democracy Fund - https://www.rebelnews.com/help_fight_...
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast

Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram

Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips

An original video production by Rebel News.
Keywords
maskvaccineconspiracyaidspandemicdnanihtesthivvirusmagneticvaxvaersinjuredjabspikecontagionshotinjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Coco Somers
Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Cassie B.
Review: Mulberry May Reshape Gut Bacteria, Influence Metabolism; Human Data Lacking

Review: Mulberry May Reshape Gut Bacteria, Influence Metabolism; Human Data Lacking

Edison Reed
Peanut Consumption Tied to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Peanut Consumption Tied to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

COVID Was the Warm-Up: The Global Energy Sabotage Is the Real Kill Switch

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy