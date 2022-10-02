© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1s2r5633
09/21/2022 U.S. officials have long warned that China is stealing American technology and poaching talent in its quest to become the dominant world power. A new report claims that scientists conducting U.S. government-funded research at America’s foremost national security laboratory have been recruited to jobs in China, some helping develop sophisticated weapons