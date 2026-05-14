BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Swarms of Magnetic Bacteria Could be Used to Deliver Drugs to Tumors McGill University, Montreal Nanomedicine between Now and Tomorrow 2017
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
246 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Today

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7RfrBkig5-A

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video in the description of every one of the over 4000+ video's I've uploaded to this channel in the last 5 years to help better Inform & WARN the general public about "Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution" Industry Standardization Led By Israel Inovation Authority In Close Collaboration With EU-CANADA-US-UK-CHINA-RUSSIA For The UN-ITU IMT-2030 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) Agenda, feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help alot. 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

.

.

FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!


https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

.

.

Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892



.

https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575


Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a





.

https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497


Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Parents reject HPV vaccine as studies reveal autoimmunity, deaths and regulatory fraud

Parents reject HPV vaccine as studies reveal autoimmunity, deaths and regulatory fraud

Cassie B.
Recent Studies Examine Vitamin D&#8217;s Role in Diabetes, Alzheimer&#8217;s and IBD Treatment

Recent Studies Examine Vitamin D’s Role in Diabetes, Alzheimer’s and IBD Treatment

Coco Somers
Researchers discover how Lemongrass Essential Oil calms anxiety

Researchers discover how Lemongrass Essential Oil calms anxiety

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study: Slow, Controlled Movements Build Muscle Without Intense Workouts

Study: Slow, Controlled Movements Build Muscle Without Intense Workouts

Petra Stone
The science of sleep: How nutrition can transform your nightly rest

The science of sleep: How nutrition can transform your nightly rest

Patrick Lewis
These common ingredients can improve your hot workouts, boosting drive, endurance, and recovery

These common ingredients can improve your hot workouts, boosting drive, endurance, and recovery

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy