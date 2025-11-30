Save Australia Rally Melbourne, Sunday 30 November 2025 - political

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rally arrived at Flagstaff Gardens to assemble for speeches. The first lot of speeches were mostly given by political people (hence the title), and the star politician to speak was Federal Senator Pauline Hanson who received a mostly happy reception. Other speakers (and singers) were Pastor Paul, Morgan Jonas, Kelli (popular freedom singer), Eli Patterson, Matt Emerson (Family First), Warren Pickering (One Nation), Ricky Lee Carol (One Nation in Regional Victoria).