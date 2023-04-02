GLOBAL TIMES - WEAPONIZED DEMOCRACY PART 2 - TRUE COLORS OF ‘DEMOCRACY’

Posted 02December2021
GT Investigates: US wages global color revolutions to topple govts for the sake of American control
How many evils have been committed in the name of democracy?
Exporting wars, launching "color revolutions," fomenting extremist ideologies, and promoting economic instability... the US has left endless trails of bloodshed and turmoil around the world.
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202112/1240540.shtml
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.