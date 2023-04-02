GLOBAL TIMES - WEAPONIZED DEMOCRACY PART 2 - TRUE COLORS OF ‘DEMOCRACY’

Posted 02December2021

GT Investigates: US wages global color revolutions to topple govts for the sake of American control

TRUE COLORS OF ‘DEMOCRACY’

How many evils have been committed in the name of democracy?



Exporting wars, launching "color revolutions," fomenting extremist ideologies, and promoting economic instability... the US has left endless trails of bloodshed and turmoil around the world.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202112/1240540.shtml



