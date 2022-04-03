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HARRY POTTER PROMOTES WITCHCRAFT - LEADS TO HELL AND LAKE OF FIRE - TURN TO JESUS - REPENT OF SIN
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3 views • April 03, 2022
PEOPLE THAT ARE DOING WITCHCRAFT AND SORCERY SHALL NOT GO TO HEAVEN, BUT HELL, UNLESS THEY REPENT. SO PLEASE TURN FROM YOUR SIN AND TURN TO JESUS. GOD'S BOOK THE BIBLE SAYS IN REVELATION 21:8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
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