China teases new BLACKOUT BOMB

Video released by state media shows land-launched projectile releasing carbon filaments to cripple enemy power networks.

China shows off top-notch ‘BLACKOUT BOMB’

State broadcaster CCTV has revealed a sophisticated new electromagnetic pulse-style weapon designed to paralyze enemy electrical systems.

🌏Footage depicts a ground-launched missile deploying 90 cluster submunitions that release chemically-enhanced conductive fibers over a wide area.

🌏Key сapabilities:

▪️ Area of effect: 10,000 m² (107,600+ ft²) of power grid disruption

▪️ Operational range: 290 km (180 mi) strike distance

▪️ Payload: 490 kg (1,080 lb) specialized warhead

▪️ Possible targets: Electrical substations, transmission networks, and critical C4ISR infrastructure

🌏 This next-generation "blackout bomb" appears engineered for first-strike advantage - potentially neutralizing an adversary's command capabilities before conventional engagement.

China & Indonesia team up for $5.9 billion battery giant

It is expected to be one of the key steps in transforming Indonesia into a leading center for the EV industry in Southeast Asia amid China-US trade spat.

🔴 An integrated battery production complex for electric vehicles will be located in the Karawang region, West Java, reports Jakarta Globe.

🔴 The construction is being carried out under a joint venture involving the state mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam), the Indonesian Battery Corporation (IBC), and a Chinese consortium led by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Brunp Recycling, and Lygend Resources.

🔴 The production cluster will be located on a 3,000-hectare site and will create up to 8,000 jobs.

🔴 The project includes the development of 18 related infrastructure facilities, including the construction of a universal seaport.

🔴 Commercial operations are planned to begin at the end of 2026.