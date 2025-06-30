China teases new BLACKOUT BOMB - carbon filaments to cripple enemy power networks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China teases new BLACKOUT BOMB
Video released by state media shows land-launched projectile releasing carbon filaments to cripple enemy power networks.
More info about this found:
China shows off top-notch ‘BLACKOUT BOMB’
State broadcaster CCTV has revealed a sophisticated new electromagnetic pulse-style weapon designed to paralyze enemy electrical systems.
🌏Footage depicts a ground-launched missile deploying 90 cluster submunitions that release chemically-enhanced conductive fibers over a wide area.
🌏Key сapabilities:
▪️ Area of effect: 10,000 m² (107,600+ ft²) of power grid disruption
▪️ Operational range: 290 km (180 mi) strike distance
▪️ Payload: 490 kg (1,080 lb) specialized warhead
▪️ Possible targets: Electrical substations, transmission networks, and critical C4ISR infrastructure
🌏 This next-generation "blackout bomb" appears engineered for first-strike advantage - potentially neutralizing an adversary's command capabilities before conventional engagement.
More info on China:
China & Indonesia team up for $5.9 billion battery giant
It is expected to be one of the key steps in transforming Indonesia into a leading center for the EV industry in Southeast Asia amid China-US trade spat.
🔴 An integrated battery production complex for electric vehicles will be located in the Karawang region, West Java, reports Jakarta Globe.
🔴 The construction is being carried out under a joint venture involving the state mining company Aneka Tambang (Antam), the Indonesian Battery Corporation (IBC), and a Chinese consortium led by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Brunp Recycling, and Lygend Resources.
🔴 The production cluster will be located on a 3,000-hectare site and will create up to 8,000 jobs.
🔴 The project includes the development of 18 related infrastructure facilities, including the construction of a universal seaport.
🔴 Commercial operations are planned to begin at the end of 2026.