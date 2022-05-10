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Food Shortages and the Biden Bio-Labs
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51 views • May 10, 2022
Attorney Thomas Renz | Food Shortages and Ukrainian Bio-Labs | Simply More of the Same Globalist Plan!
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden & Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, hospital murders, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, & Make Americans Free Again
Attorney Thomas Renz: Renz-law.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products:
https://www.mypillow.com/jslay
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack:
www.zstacklife.com/jslay
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles
https://www.shop.mmm-usa.com/search-results?q=mmm&;type=products
To directly support my work as an independent journalist:
https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden & Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, hospital murders, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, & Make Americans Free Again
Attorney Thomas Renz: Renz-law.com
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products:
https://www.mypillow.com/jslay
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack:
www.zstacklife.com/jslay
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles
https://www.shop.mmm-usa.com/search-results?q=mmm&;type=products
To directly support my work as an independent journalist:
https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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