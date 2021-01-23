Smart Attack!

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*WARNING - HEAVY IRONY AHEAD - USE CRITICAL THINKING*
Ever wondered why your energy supplier and governments are so keen to give you a smart meter?
We lay out some not-so-good reasons in this 4 minute animation. Your private data, lifestyle and behavioural choices can be amalgamated into a data-set that is monetised and sold to 3rd party companies. Our usual satire of dark subjects aim to entertain and inform you.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N29AtA3VodU
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