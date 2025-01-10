© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ukrainian Army and NATO forces continue to suffer heavy losses in all directions of the front. Surprisingly, even the Ukrainian TG channels and numerous Western analytical centers recognize that the Russian Army's victorious offensive is only gaining momentum along the entire combat contact line. It is noteworthy that in the last eight days alone, the Russian Army has taken control of nine settlements in the Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, and Kursk directions of the front........................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/