Will you be wise or be a fool? Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy





In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Candidate for U.S. President, will provide a systems analysis of the true nature of Elon Musk & Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whose role it is to mislead working people into thinking they are "fighting for them" when in fact they serve to advance Government's end-run around the First Amendment and invasion of our Medical Freedom, Musk & Kennedy, respectively.





