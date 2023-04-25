Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will you be wise or be a fool? Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy
329 views
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
Published Yesterday |

WAKE THE FUCK UP MIKE ADAMS 

@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy


Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy


Full Video: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-government-frontmen-fake-fighters-musk-kennedy/


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Candidate for U.S. President, will provide a systems analysis of the true nature of Elon Musk & Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whose role it is to mislead working people into thinking they are "fighting for them" when in fact they serve to advance Government's end-run around the First Amendment and invasion of our Medical Freedom, Musk & Kennedy, respectively.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

 ⋯ ∇∆

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket