CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Pipeline Victory and Censorship

October 19, 2023: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and a strong voice for common sense, an end to government waste and a return to smaller, more affordable, more accountable government. This week, we discuss the recent Supreme Court pipeline decision that overturned Bill C-69, the Liberals’ attempted hijacking of provincial jurisdiction over natural resource development and transport. Kris also shares her deep concerns about the alarming new attempts by the government and the CRTC to restrict free speech on the internet.
