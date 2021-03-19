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Friday 19th March 2021 Wellness Protocol Answers Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Resucue COVID19 and Genotoxic Vaccines Protocools Bernstein Left Satanic Agenda 21 Sterile Cyborg Humanity Dr Martini
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51 views • March 19, 2021
Friday 19th March 2021 Wellness Protocol Answers Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Resucue COVID19 and Genotoxic Vaccines Protocools Bernstein Left Satanic Agenda 21 Sterile Cyborg Humanity Dr Martini
Hour One Wellness Protocols to Inquiries by Phone and Email Health Challenges, Vaccine Rescue and COVID19 Protection First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, John W Spring, Latest on Cancel Culture Biden Russian Dialogue and Fall in Airforce One, House Bills Equality, HR1 Power Grab, 1.9 Trillion Bill to Prevent States Lowering Interest Rates in Recovery
Hour Three Dr Betty Martini PhD Hon, Transhumanism, Cotoxic Aspartame and 5G 6G to TH1 Spike Protein Induced Antibodies from Chemotoxic Shot Fake Vaccines, Rescue Protocols, Future EduCap Plus Rescue InflamX, Power C PLus or Crystals, Cell Defense or CurQ Gold, AantiAgeMAX Plus
Hour One Wellness Protocols to Inquiries by Phone and Email Health Challenges, Vaccine Rescue and COVID19 Protection First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Josh Bernstein, John W Spring, Latest on Cancel Culture Biden Russian Dialogue and Fall in Airforce One, House Bills Equality, HR1 Power Grab, 1.9 Trillion Bill to Prevent States Lowering Interest Rates in Recovery
Hour Three Dr Betty Martini PhD Hon, Transhumanism, Cotoxic Aspartame and 5G 6G to TH1 Spike Protein Induced Antibodies from Chemotoxic Shot Fake Vaccines, Rescue Protocols, Future EduCap Plus Rescue InflamX, Power C PLus or Crystals, Cell Defense or CurQ Gold, AantiAgeMAX Plus
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