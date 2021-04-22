Terrorists DO NOT KNOW Islam!!! ~ Sheikh Hamza Yusuf et al.

Peace to all (Salamu alaykum),



During this blessed month of Ramadan when the Qur'an was revealed from All Mighty God, I hope to begin spreading some of the jewels of Islamic Knowledge, Wisdom, and Sciences among the Brigheton community.



This video details why any act of terrorism or shedding innocent blood in Islam is ABSOLUTELY PROHIBITED.



DO NOT BELIEVE THE LIES OF THE MEDIA, LEARN FROM LEGAL EXPERTS:



1. Suicide is Prohibited in Islam

2. Killing Civilians is Prohibited in Islam

3. Killing Animals, Burning Trees, or Destroying Houses are all Prohibited under Traditional Islamic Rules of Engagement even when a War is present

4. Killing Worshippers is Prohibited! "Whether he's in his Church or his Temple, DO NOT APPROACH THEM"



These are the traditional rules explained by the Prophet Mohammad as transmitted through Abu Bakr over 1400 years ago.



EDUCATE YOURSELF AND DON'T BELIEVE THE MEDIA, THEY HAVE ALREADY LIED TO US TOO MANY TIMES! WE BELIEVERS IN GOD WILL ALL NEED TO BE UNITED FOR WHAT IS COMING OUR WAY! GOD BLESS YOU ALL.



Brighteon is a community of wonderful, thoughtful, and kind believers and non-believers and I am sure that we can all benefit from the wisdom contained in the Islamic knowledge tradition. I am not here to proselytise but rather to help believers and non-believers in the West and around the world gain a better understanding of an often misunderstood tradition.



STAY TUNED FOR MORE VIDEOS! IF YOU FIND THIS INFORMATION USEFUL, PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!!