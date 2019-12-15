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2019 PROPHECY AMERICA, You are Sheep Ready for Slaughter
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31 views • December 15, 2019
http://www.amightywind.com
2014 Prophecy America, Beware You Are Like Sheep Being Led To The Slaughter. Prophecy 49 originally given to Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah on October 1st 2001. YAHUVEH GOD Warning America about coming World War 3.
IMPORTANT: As you watch this video please realize how MUCH has come to pass already that YAHUVEH warned of and foretold in this Prophecy. What would happen if HIS People and Churches would refuse to speak out against invasions of privacy and freedom being taken away. What would happen if America would go to war again after 9/11. What would happen if instead of repenting and turning back to Holiness and the Only True Creator GOD and FATHER YAHUVEH and HIS SON YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ), America would continue in her sinful ways and deny the One Who originally set her apart for HIS Glory. YAHUVEH said woe be unto you when the next president comes, and woe be unto you when the next pope comes. So many warnings for America GOD gave in this Prophecy and see how much has come to pass already of what HE warned would happen if America wouldn't repent! And realize America and the rest of this world, how CLOSE we are to World War III which is the beginning of the end!
All that watch this Prophecy video, PLEASE COME TO YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) Today! Repent of your sins and accept HIM as your LORD GOD and SAVIOUR, before it's too late! For your soul to be saved from an eternal hell and to be protected in the coming days of woe! Salvation Prayer: http://amightywind.com/salvation/salv...
Hebrew Messianic Pentecostal Ministry AmightyWind.
PROPHECY EXCERPTS (YAHUVEH/YAHWEH GOD speaking):
[...] America, you are being deceived. Wake up MY People and speak up against this, encourage your President to find more peaceful ways than war that will even include biological, and germ warfare. This is no longer a war with mere bullets. This will be a war of a magnitude that will shake this world and truly the words World War III will never be forgotten, nor will any nation remain the same. You have been warned! [...] America, stop testing ME. Woe be unto an infant that shakes their fist in the face of the Almighty Living GOD YAHUVEH [...] America, if you don't stop waving that red, white, and blue flag in "I AM's" face and start living Godly, raising up the Bible, obeying the Torah, which is a Godly standard against the evil in this world, as well as the evil that comes against your nation. "I AM" is going to release MY hold again on you and allow satan to give you a beating, where the tears will not stop, nor the wails of this nation that will be heard around the world. A satanic nation will beat you and make your bodies look like they were whipped red, white, and blue. [...]
If the truth be known America you have no friends. They are all enemies in disguise and if possible would plunder all you have. "I AM" is your only true Friend and "I AM" is your Creator and FATHER. Why are you ashamed of who "I AM" is and what "I AM" stands for and that is Holiness, and what "I AM" stands against and that is all that is unholy. Repent America before it is too late. [...]
Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do, like dominoes in a row. Like a house of cards. Beware and think hard on this, for how can I bless you to win a war when this nation no longer stands for Holiness. [...]
Your White House has been defiled and never cleansed of spirits of divination, adultery, murder, suicide, whoredom, fornication, greed, jealousy, antichrist spirits, abortion, homosexuality, pride, atheism, unlove, hatred, selfishness, bribery, lying and deceiving spirits, satanism, insanity, treason, necromancy, need I go on? What spirit is in your White House now where your leaders make decisions? Where is the Blood of YAHUSHUA that should be used to cleanse your houses of government? Where is the repentance like I called for in Washington DC? From your leaders that are responsible for passing laws of unholiness? [...]
Index of Prophecies given to Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah – http://amightywind.com/prophecy-index/
Elisheva Eliyahu’s testimony – http://www.amightywind.com/elisabeth/...
2014 Prophecy America, Beware You Are Like Sheep Being Led To The Slaughter. Prophecy 49 originally given to Prophet Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah on October 1st 2001. YAHUVEH GOD Warning America about coming World War 3.
IMPORTANT: As you watch this video please realize how MUCH has come to pass already that YAHUVEH warned of and foretold in this Prophecy. What would happen if HIS People and Churches would refuse to speak out against invasions of privacy and freedom being taken away. What would happen if America would go to war again after 9/11. What would happen if instead of repenting and turning back to Holiness and the Only True Creator GOD and FATHER YAHUVEH and HIS SON YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH (Jesus Christ), America would continue in her sinful ways and deny the One Who originally set her apart for HIS Glory. YAHUVEH said woe be unto you when the next president comes, and woe be unto you when the next pope comes. So many warnings for America GOD gave in this Prophecy and see how much has come to pass already of what HE warned would happen if America wouldn't repent! And realize America and the rest of this world, how CLOSE we are to World War III which is the beginning of the end!
All that watch this Prophecy video, PLEASE COME TO YAHUSHUA (Jesus Christ) Today! Repent of your sins and accept HIM as your LORD GOD and SAVIOUR, before it's too late! For your soul to be saved from an eternal hell and to be protected in the coming days of woe! Salvation Prayer: http://amightywind.com/salvation/salv...
Hebrew Messianic Pentecostal Ministry AmightyWind.
PROPHECY EXCERPTS (YAHUVEH/YAHWEH GOD speaking):
[...] America, you are being deceived. Wake up MY People and speak up against this, encourage your President to find more peaceful ways than war that will even include biological, and germ warfare. This is no longer a war with mere bullets. This will be a war of a magnitude that will shake this world and truly the words World War III will never be forgotten, nor will any nation remain the same. You have been warned! [...] America, stop testing ME. Woe be unto an infant that shakes their fist in the face of the Almighty Living GOD YAHUVEH [...] America, if you don't stop waving that red, white, and blue flag in "I AM's" face and start living Godly, raising up the Bible, obeying the Torah, which is a Godly standard against the evil in this world, as well as the evil that comes against your nation. "I AM" is going to release MY hold again on you and allow satan to give you a beating, where the tears will not stop, nor the wails of this nation that will be heard around the world. A satanic nation will beat you and make your bodies look like they were whipped red, white, and blue. [...]
If the truth be known America you have no friends. They are all enemies in disguise and if possible would plunder all you have. "I AM" is your only true Friend and "I AM" is your Creator and FATHER. Why are you ashamed of who "I AM" is and what "I AM" stands for and that is Holiness, and what "I AM" stands against and that is all that is unholy. Repent America before it is too late. [...]
Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do, like dominoes in a row. Like a house of cards. Beware and think hard on this, for how can I bless you to win a war when this nation no longer stands for Holiness. [...]
Your White House has been defiled and never cleansed of spirits of divination, adultery, murder, suicide, whoredom, fornication, greed, jealousy, antichrist spirits, abortion, homosexuality, pride, atheism, unlove, hatred, selfishness, bribery, lying and deceiving spirits, satanism, insanity, treason, necromancy, need I go on? What spirit is in your White House now where your leaders make decisions? Where is the Blood of YAHUSHUA that should be used to cleanse your houses of government? Where is the repentance like I called for in Washington DC? From your leaders that are responsible for passing laws of unholiness? [...]
Index of Prophecies given to Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah – http://amightywind.com/prophecy-index/
Elisheva Eliyahu’s testimony – http://www.amightywind.com/elisabeth/...
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