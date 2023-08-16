Wide Open Border - Donald Trump is Stupid

What does Mike Pence think about the wide open US border? ... Mike Pence
thinks the same way about the wide open border as Chump. They don't
care and they did nothing about it because Mike Pence is a dipshit and
Donald Chump is Stupid!
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #mikepence #concern #border #borderwall#2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.