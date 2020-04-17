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Reboot the Root Part 3
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44 views • April 17, 2020
what happens when spiritual errors continue in our doctrines of faith and cannot be fixed continuing on the present path of desrair?. A restart or REBOOT is needed to where we need to transform our beliefs. Spirit and truth is the theme of this 3 part teaching on" Reboot the Root.
Reboot the Root means to re-examine the roots of our Christian faith to see what is the root or origins of our Christian doctrines.
Reboot the Root means to re-examine the roots of our Christian faith to see what is the root or origins of our Christian doctrines.
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