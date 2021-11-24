© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge win! Judge ends mask mandates and other public health orders In Missouri
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • November 24, 2021
DAHBOO777, November 24, 2021
Missouri judge ruled that local health officials can no longer issue COVID-19 safety orders. He said the orders infringe upon the constitutional separation of powers between branches of government, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The ruling from Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green means local health regulations throughout Missouri are struck down and rendered obsolete, reported the Post-Dispatch.
“This case is about whether Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services regulations can abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws, and whether it can authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official. This court finds it cannot,” said Green, according to the Post-Dispatch.
-
Learn More: https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582891-missouri-judge-says-covid-19-public-health-orders-must-be-lifted
https://www.independentsentinel.com/breaking-judge-ends-masks-other-mandates-in-mo-for-good/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://parler.com/profile/Dahboo7/posts
www.undergroundworldnews.com
My Other Youtube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
Missouri judge ruled that local health officials can no longer issue COVID-19 safety orders. He said the orders infringe upon the constitutional separation of powers between branches of government, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The ruling from Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green means local health regulations throughout Missouri are struck down and rendered obsolete, reported the Post-Dispatch.
“This case is about whether Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services regulations can abolish representative government in the creation of public health laws, and whether it can authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the unfettered opinion of an unelected official. This court finds it cannot,” said Green, according to the Post-Dispatch.
-
Learn More: https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582891-missouri-judge-says-covid-19-public-health-orders-must-be-lifted
https://www.independentsentinel.com/breaking-judge-ends-masks-other-mandates-in-mo-for-good/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://parler.com/profile/Dahboo7/posts
www.undergroundworldnews.com
My Other Youtube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7
https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.