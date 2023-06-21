Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE HIDDEN CAUSES OF AUTISM
channel image
Birth of a New Earth
126 Subscribers
Shop now
30 views
Published 16 hours ago

What the Medical Establishment Will Never Tell You and What We Can Do to Help Autistic Children Now and Prevent Autism in the Future

Jeanice Barcelo with the Crazz Files - source link here:  https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-the-hidden-causes-of-autism-with-jeanice-barcelo/6-19-23

To view the full 2+ hour webinar on this important topic, please see here:  https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/04/webinar-the-hidden-causes-of-autism-june-20-2023/

Keywords
wireless radiationemf radiationautismultrasoundcircumcisionpitocinoxygen deprivationswaddlingcord clampingneonatal intensive care

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket