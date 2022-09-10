Create New Account
America's Crime Crisis
Dems Lose Control: Crime Free-For-All

* Crime flourishes in Dem-run cities.

* Libs put criminals back on the streets.

* Why is gubment protecting the bad guys?

* Crime crisis is heading to your neighborhood.

* Criminals are emboldened by Dem policies.

* People are tired of skyrocketing crime — and crying out for help.

* Suspects are now attacking police.

* Where are our federal tax $ going?

* We can’t rely on the gubment for any help.

* Steps for a better life.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 September 2022

