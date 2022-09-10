America's Crime Crisis

Dems Lose Control: Crime Free-For-All
* Crime flourishes in Dem-run cities.
* Libs put criminals back on the streets.
* Why is gubment protecting the bad guys?
* Crime crisis is heading to your neighborhood.
* Criminals are emboldened by Dem policies.
* People are tired of skyrocketing crime — and crying out for help.
* Suspects are now attacking police.
* Where are our federal tax $ going?
* We can’t rely on the gubment for any help.
* Steps for a better life.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.