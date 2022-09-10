America's Crime Crisis

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Dems Lose Control: Crime Free-For-All
* Crime flourishes in Dem-run cities.
* Libs put criminals back on the streets.
* Why is gubment protecting the bad guys?
* Crime crisis is heading to your neighborhood.
* Criminals are emboldened by Dem policies.
* People are tired of skyrocketing crime — and crying out for help.
* Suspects are now attacking police.
* Where are our federal tax $ going?
* We can’t rely on the gubment for any help.
* Steps for a better life.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 September 2022