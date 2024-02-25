Israel Supporters Are Some Of The Worst People In The World (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-

https://youtu.be/zJpKa0-alv4?si=DNmCwXXpt83Kfuny 24 Feb 2024 JOHNSTONE radio Every single day these last four and a half months I've been inundated with comments from Israel supporters excusing the most monstrous acts imaginable in the most monstrous ways imaginable. People calling for the total destruction of Gaza. People saying the Gazans deserve what is happening to them. Saying the sickest shit you can possibly think of in response to news of terrible things happening to innocent children.

Reading by Tim Foley.


